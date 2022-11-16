Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa was released last Friday. As the film is ringing cash registers at the box office, the filmmaker recalls how Hum Aapke Hain Koun broke all records at the box office after its release in 1994.

The film starred Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit as the lead while Renuka Shahane, Anupam, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, and Reema Lagoo played important roles. The film was made on a moderate budget of just ₹6 crores. But it had a disastrous release, earning just ₹29 lakh in its opening weekend across India.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Indian Express, Sooraj Barjatya said, “Maine Pyaar Kiya was a surprise box office hit while Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! didn’t take off well. We had huge expectations, but the film took off only after four days.”

The filmmaker then revealed that the experience taught him the importance of leaving everything to the audience. He added, “I learnt it very early with Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! because I thought I had made the greatest film, but when we had the premiere people were not liking it! I clearly remember the audience walking out with every song! I thought I had made a good but then I started wondering, ‘Ye kya hogaya’

However, Sooraj Barjatya’s film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! picked up after day four via word of mouth and earned over ₹100 crore in India alone. The film made big strides in the overseas box office as well breaking Disco Dancer’s record to be the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

His new film Uunchai is also on the same path as it has been growing via word of mouth after a moderate day one.

Must Read: Anupam Kher Says “John Abraham Se Mere Jitna Lamba Dialogue Bulwa Lo…” Months After The Action Star Called A Question On The Kashmir Files’ Success ‘Ghise Pite’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News