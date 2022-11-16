It was a stable Tuesday for Uunchai as 1.76 crores came in. The film had collected 1.88 crores on Monday and while there is a little drop in numbers, it’s in control. That said, it would have been better had the collections been much closer to Monday as that would have indicated a very good hold right through the week and that’s what would have set the base for second weekend as well.

The Sooraj Barjatya film shouldn’t be dropping anymore from here because even those ‘10% a day’ drops would take the collections to 1.50 crores mark, and that’s avoidable since the competition is not just from Drishyam 2 this week but also Bhediya a week later.

There is of course a release strategy adapted for the film and the real pay off is when it leads to a kind of good run that’s enjoyed by the likes of Kantara (Hindi) which start at 1.27 crores and then collect over 75 crores in less than 5 weeks. Here, one would expect at least half of that for Uunchai and a lifetime in the range of 35-40 crores indeed. With a start of 1.81 crores and 13.80 crores already in, one hopes that the numbers stay good in days to come and eventually the film reaches that milestone.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

