Drishyam 2’s box office run in its first weekend has surpassed all the predictions made by many trade pundits. Ajay Devgn’s rough run at the box office coming from films like Bhuj: The Pride Of India & Thank God hasn’t really made a major impact on the return of Vijay Salgaonkar & his family.

Ajay Devgn & team, in a way, have brought the ‘ache din’ Bollywood was craving for after facing a brutal blow with films like Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha & more. There’s a lot to analyse for the filmmakers & actors who are about to sign their next dull film.

1. Not all remakes will flop!

With the disheartening box office disappointments of remakes like Jersey, Vikram Vedha & Milli, there was a perception growing among filmmakers’ minds that every South remake won’t be accepted with open arms. Drishyam 2 changes that but there’s a catch! When compared to the films mentioned above, Ajay Devgn starrer had an advantage.

The original Malayalam version ft. Mohanlal was released amid the global pandemic (6th February 2021) and hence was straight to OTT release. This has, in a way, helped the Hindi version reach a whole new & extremely wide diaspora of people who weren’t able to watch in their preferred language. But apart from this advantage, Drishyam 2 had a lot of things in its favour making it a subtle continuation than a for-the-sake-of remake.

2. Continue a franchise only when you can add value to its legacy

With sequels like Race 2, Double Dhamaal & Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara (the person who had suggested the spelling for this film’s title should get fired without any severance), we know how Bollywood likes to cash-grab the opportunity of creating one good film and ruin it with its follow-up sequel.

Drishyam 2 teaches the most important lesson of don’t fall into the sequel trap until you either can’t continue & justify the prequel’s existence or you don’t have something as entertaining as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to chuck the continuity still making a lot of sense.

3. If you’re copying a perfect dish, don’t mess up by adding extra ingredients

When we said Bollywood should learn from Drishyam 2, we definitely didn’t mean it’ll be all good things. Yes, it’s a good adaption from Jeethu Joseph’s OG version ft. Mohanlal’s but it definitely comes with its flaws. We’ve talked about this in detail in our Drishyam 2 Movie Review, read and form an opinion about how there indeed are some unnecessary additions.

What are your thoughts on the same? Share in the comments section below.

