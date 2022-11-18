Ajay Devgn is one of the well-known superstars. He has given films like Singham, Golmaal series, Phool Aur Kaante, and many more blockbusters. Now his film Drishyam 2, which is the sequel to the 2015 film, has hit the big screen. The flick has created a great deal of buzz ahead of its release.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, it is also worth pointing out that a lot has changed since the pandemic. The majority of Bollywood films have failed to pull audiences to theatres. South films like Kantara, RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa: The Rise, and others have turned out to be blockbusters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a matter of fact, Ajay Devgan’s previous releases like Thank God and Runway 34 failed to make any considerable impact at the box office. Both films’ opening day collections were also below average. Indra Kumar’s directorial film Thank God, which was released during Diwali, collected an underwhelming Rs 8.10 crore on the first day. The film which was made on Rs 50 crore collected merely Rs 34.54 crore in India during the theatrical run.

Runway 34, which was directed by Devgn himself, hit the screens on April 29. The thriller failed to do any business at the box office as it locked horns with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, which was the top choice for the cine-goers even after a month-long theatrical run.

Ajay Devgn directorial opened to merely 3.50 crores and collected nearly Rs 32 crore at the domestic box office. The film’s lifetime collection was just a little above Singham Returns’ opening day collection which had released in 2014. The film also starred Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Angira Dhar in key roles.

The 53 year -old star is now in dire need of a blockbuster this year. Going by the early reviews, Drishyam 2 may become his box office hit this year and end the dry spell for Bollywood films against south films. However, we will only have to wait and see how the word of mouth will translate into box office numbers.

Must Read: Thank God Box Office Review: Not A Diwali Dhamaka But This Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Has Enough To Brighten Up The Ticket Windows!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News