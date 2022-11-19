Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Looks like, the Abhishek Pathak directorial is already on its way to smash records at the box office. The wait got finally over after 7 long years when the makers returned with the 2nd instalment of Drishyam. The first instalment which was released in July 2015 was a sequel to Mohanlal starrer with the same title.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Akshaye Khanna, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor, the film has opened to mixed to positive responses from the critics and audience.

As per the early trends flowing in, the film has witnessed a little jump on the 2nd day itself. According to the latest media reports, Drishyam 2 collected around 22-24 crore on Day 2 at the domestic box office. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collections now stand at 37-39 crore* in just two days. Well, the 50 crore mark looks like a cakewalk for Ajay Devgn starrer.

For those who’ve come in late, Drishyam 2 crossed every barrier and jumped every expectation as it opened to 15.38 crore at the box office. With its Day 1 numbers, the film made a new record and entered the list of top 10 openers of Bollywood in 2022 marking its place on the 2nd spot. The first place continues to be occupied by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra which collected 37 crore on its opening day.

Here’s the list of Top-10 openers of Bollywood films in 2022: check it out

Brahmastra – 37 crores

Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crores

Ram Setu – 15.25 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores

Bachchan Pandey – 13.25 crores

Laal Singh Chaddha – 11.70 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 10.70 crores

Vikram Vedha – 10.58 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

Shamshera – 10.25 crores

Within just a day of its release, the film has already left super hit films of 2022 like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vikram Vedha and others behind.

Well, we must say this is just the beginning for Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer. Am I right or am I right?

