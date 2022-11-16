One of the most admired and loved couples in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents within months of their marriage. They tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and after 2 months, they announced their pregnancy news to the world. Since then, the couple had been enjoying every moment of their pregnancy journey. On November 6, 2022, the duo welcomed their princess into this world. The newbie parents are now on cloud nine.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia had got very emotional on seeing their baby girl for the first time, and on a special moment like that, everybody missed Rishi Kapoor. However, apparently, the hospital where the couple’s baby took birth was the same one where Rishi Kapoor breathed his last.

Now, the internet is buzzing with speculations that Alia and Ranbir’s daughter’s name will have a connection to Rishi Kapoor. As per a report in Bollywood Life, a close source has revealed that the newbie parents have decided on a name related to Ranbir’s father as they would like to give tribute to the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Upon knowing this, Neetu Kapoor was quite emotional and is now waiting to tell the world her granddaughter’s name.

Neetu Kapoor is too happy to have another granddaughter after Samara (Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter). When Neetu was asked about Alia and Ranbir’s baby girl, she called her the cutest kid.

Well, we cannot wait to meet the baby doll!

It seems Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not following the trend of Bollywood couples in keeping their baby girl’s name by joining their initials or names together. In fact, as per reports, they are going to name their daughter something unique. Can you guess what name it would be? Let us know in the comments!

