Amongst the Bollywood films that have released in 2022, Drishyam 2 has taken the second biggest start. Brahmastra holds the record for the year with 37 crores coming in and while chances are that this will stay untouched till close of year unless Cirkus tuns out to be huge, the new benchmark for other Hindi releases is the score set by the Ajay Devgn starrer. The film has taken an opening of 15.38 crores and in the process has edged out Ram Setu (15.25 crores).

This is how the Top-10 opening days for Bollywood films in 2022 look like:

Brahmastra – 37 crores

Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crores

Ram Setu – 15.25 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores

Bachchan Pandey – 13.25 crores

Laal Singh Chaddha – 11.70 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 10.70 crores

Vikram Vedha – 10.58 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

Shamshera – 10.25 crores

In fact Brahmastra was a big event release while Ram Setu arrived on Diwali. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a regular arrival and went on to be a blockbuster. That’s what Drishyam 2 would be looking for as well. Bachchan Pandey arrived on Holi, Laal Singh Chaddha was an Independence Day/Rakshabandhan release while Vikram Vedha too had Gandhi Jayanti arrival. Rest in the list were non-holiday films though Gangubai Kathiawadi had an early advantage (and even risk) of being the first biggie to arrive post pandemic.

Nonetheless, in terms of an overall score, Drishyam 2 now has a shot to go really higher up in weeks to come. There are hardly any 100 Crore Club hits in 2022 and this Abhishek Pathak directed suspense drama is definitely reaching there. However, the real game would be 150 crores and anything over and above that would be simply fantastic.

