Kartik Aaryan has had a mega successful year with his Bollywood reviving release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Today he is one of the biggest heartthrobs of the country and though he now has a lot of children, family and male audiences as fans too, he has always been a favourite of female fans and Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t agree more. In a recent promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kartik is seen making a special appearance and the reason is his fan.

In the upcoming episode, the contestant who is a mega fan of the young superstar, as he dons the looks of some of his characters and calls himself Kartik Aaryan in his intro video to which Amitabh Bachchan replies, “Unki female following bohot zada hai, aapki?” (He has a very huge female fan following, and you?)

Towards the end of the promo, Big B asks for a surprise for the contestant to be shown and there Kartik Aaryan makes his appearance in the episode as he appears on a video call to speak to the fan contestant who can’t contain his happiness with this surprise.

The superstar enjoys a huge fanbase amongst the masses of India, from kids to youth to females and families, making him one of the most loved actors of the generation. Meanwhile, on the work front, his upcoming next, ‘Freddy‘ is all set to hit your digital screens from 2nd December while its theme track, Kaala Jaadu is busy winning hearts as it became the Most Viewed Video in 24 hours of its drop. He is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha and will also be seen in Shehzada, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

