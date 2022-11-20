Recently, Aashiqui couple Rahul Roy along with his lead actress Anu Aggarwal appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol 13. The 1991 release created a huge buzz among the audience and the lead stars became overnight sensations. However later in an interview, the actress revealed that her portion was chopped from the show and even cut out of the frame even when she was sitting right next to Rahul Roy.

Apart from Aashiqui, the actress also appeared in films like Ghazab Tamasha, Thiruda Thiruda, King Uncle, Khal-Naaikaa, Janam Kundli, Return of Jewel Thief and more. However later, she quit showbiz and became a monk.

Now in a recent interview, Anu Aggarwal opened up about the whole fiasco and revealed that she would revisit Indian Idol 13 if the makers request her. Spilling the beans on the same, the actress revealed that the makers even chopped off the scene where she was motivating a 9th-standard girl. She told ETimes, “I don’t see shows. I don’t visit shows. I went for my love of ‘Aashiqui’. They said they would be celebrating ‘Aashiqui’. I recall motivating a very nice 9th standard girl in the show. I was so happy that the inspirational part would be on air. Even that was not there.”

When Anu Aggarwal was asked if she felt like calling up the channel and asking them about the same, she told the portal, “First I thought I should. Then I said to myself every let-down incident in life can be an opportunity. I should rather forget and forgive. And this came as an opportunity if you look at it carefully. People know that Anu wouldn’t have remained quiet on the show and they reacted on social media, thereby exhibiting that I am still loved. The opportunity is that I should get inspired and return to acting.”

Towards the end, when Anu Aggarwal was asked if she would revisit the reality show if the makers request her said that she doesn’t hold ‘grievances’. She concluded by saying, “I will ask them if they would cut me again (laughs). I don’t hold grievances against people and I don’t know when they’ll call me again. But, I’ll be careful for sure.”

