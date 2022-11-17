The 1990 blockbuster film Aashiqui created a huge buzz among the audience and made Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal overnight sensations. The movie also gained attention for his superhit music album composed by Nadeem-Shravan. While the lead actress of the film, Anu Aggarwal became a monk after featuring in a couple of films, she recently graced the Indian Idol 13 stage to pay a tribute to her film Aashiqui. She even opened up about her appearance on TV after so long while reflecting on her current life.

Apart from Aashiqui, Anu Aggarwal has also been in movies namely Ghazab Tamasha, Thiruda Thiruda, King Uncle, Khal-Naaikaa, Janam Kundli, Return of Jewel Thief and more. She later quit the industry in 2001 and became a monk after experiencing a major accident.

Anu Aggarwal recently interacted with Indian Times, as reported by News18, she spoke about her recent appearance on the singing reality show with Rahul Roy revealing how they cut her out of the frame even when she was sitting right next to the actor. He went on to heave a sigh of relief adding that this doesn’t sadden her at all because she is now a Sanyasi who doesn’t have an ego. Anu further revealed that she met talented singers on the show and even spoke enough but nothing was telecasted.

Anu Aggarwal said, “As far as being active on the show goes, I was sitting right next to Rahul Roy and they cut me out of the frame. Thankfully, I am a Sanyasi. I don’t have an ego at all. It does sadden me. I have been given inspirational talks around the world. I am a Ted Talk speaker and run Anu Aggarwal Foundation (AAF) too and got Atma Nirbhar Bharat Award too. I met the young talented singers and I spoke enough but not a word was shown in the telecast. I speak fluent Hindi.”

While signing off, she stated she didn’t want to get defensive and blame the channel or the editor. “I let it go. I don’t want to get into the defensive at all right… and I don’t want to get into blaming Sony, the editor, or anybody at all,” Anu asserted.

