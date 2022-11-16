Uorfi Javed has been mercilessly trolled over her clothing choices, not just by netizens but also by renowned celebrities. Sunil Pal, Chahatt Khanna, Farah Ali Khan are among the top names on the list. Hindustani Bhau recently threatened her to fix her fashion sense and amid it all, the diva is seen donning an ethnic attire. Scroll below for all the details.

The last time one remembers Uorfi wearing traditional attire was with plunging necklines and bikini tops. Even for her latest song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, which was a recreation of the original starring Zeenat Aman, she wore a red tiny backless blouse that many termed scintillating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed shared a video on her Instagram last evening which is currently breaking the internet. The Bigg Boss OTT diva could be seen donning a baby pink-coloured Anarkali suit with full sleeves. She complemented it with a dupatta that covered her head and wore a sideways matha patti along with it.

Of course, netizens aren’t used to Uorfi Javed wearing such clothes and began bombarding the comment section with their views. Many even wondered if Hindustani Bhau’s threat made her switch her dressing to a sober one.

A user wrote, “Hindustani bhau sudhar diya 😂😂😂 wha bhau”

Another commented, “Chalo kisi Ki baat to suni bhav Ki baat yah hai bhav ka jalva”

“Tabiyat to thik hai is ki ya phir hindustani bhau ka kamal hai,” another reacted.

A comment read, “Hindustani.. Bhau ka.. Kahar”

“Vakt bdl diya jasbat bdl diya o bhai maro muje,” a user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani Starts Shooting For His Upcoming Music Video ‘Hola’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News