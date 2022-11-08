Sunil Pal has been in the news over his harsh criticism for Uorfi Javed and the kind of clothes she wears. He went on to claim that the actress does it all for publicity adding she goes “n*de to stay in the news.” A post of the Bigg Boss OTT star is now going viral, which looks like an apt response to the remark. Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, Sunil took to his official social media platform and began his viral video asking “Yaar ye Uorfi Javed pagal ho gayi hai kya?” He then goes onto accuse her of bringing shame to the Muslim community. The comedian also thanks the woman who filed a complaint against the actress and claims she’s doing it all to stay in the limelight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, a post of Uorfi Javed from recent times is going viral. The beauty had clapped back at all the haters with an outfit that displayed her busty look, hiding her n*pples with floral textured silver wires. “Shameless but pretty…Also the definition of decency, vulgarity differs from person to person,” began the caption of her post.

It continued, “For some people it’s showing kegs , for some it’s wearing bikini , for some it’s just Uorfi Javed . So I decided to not listen to anyone. Be my own judge. If what I put or don’t put on my body bothers you , go f*ck yourself ! J”

Many took to the comment section and came in support of Uorfi Javed.

A user wrote, “More power to you my dear ❤️ you be you! Just keep a kind heart and open mind.”

Another commented, “I love your attitude.”

“Urfiiiiiiiii Vibe hai Boss kya bolti public,” a fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Well, to each their own. Sending more power to Uorfi Javed for dealing with it all with so much power!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television details.

Must Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar, Paras Kalnawat Evicted In Shocking Elimination!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram