Uorfi Javed does it again. The fashionista never misses a single opportunity to make headlines with her bold and extraordinary fashionable looks. The beauty has now made a stunning public appearance recreating Bella Hadid’s iconic 2021 Cannes look where she opted for bare b**bs and covered it with Schiaparelli dress and statement lungs gold brass jewellery piece making it one of the most memorable red carpet looks of all time. Now, netizens on social media are reacting to Uorfi’s outfit and trolling her mercilessly for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Bella wore a Schiaparelli dress from the haute Fall/Winter 2021 couture collection at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Now coming back to the topic, Uorfi is pretty popular on social media for donning daring fashionable looks and often recreates iconic attires of celebrities from both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Uorfi Javed was spotted in the city wearing a flowers sort of thing in silver material covering her b**bs and it immediately reminded us of Bella Hadid’s 2021 Cannes look. Javed styled her look with loose cargo pants, heels and a high ponytail to finish off the look.

Take a look at her video below:

We have to give it to her for confidence! She never fails to amaze us with her style.

Reacting to Uorfi Javed’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Steel junaa lga ke aa gyi ho😂” Another user commented, “Bollywood ki bella hadid😂” A third user commented, “Ye bartan saaf krne ka h sayad 😂😂😂 Isko to Rhne deti ghar m 😅😅😅😅” A fourth user commented, “Diwali ki safai shuru hogai guyss ……..saare jaale iske paas bhijwa diye”

What are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed recreating Bella Hadid’s iconic Cannes look from last year? Tell us in the space below.

