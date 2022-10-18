Uorfi Javed never shies away from voicing her opinion about anything and everything. Time and again we have seen the internet sensation reacting to the controversies happening every now and then and calling a spade a spade. Earlier, she was in news for reacting to the Udaipur beheading case and then on Sajid Khan’s entry into Bigg Boss 16 house. Now she has taken to social media to call out veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

Recently, the actress-turned-politician was snapped at a mall where she was seen with granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

In the now-viral video, Jaya Bachchan is seen telling paps “I hope you double and fall” which doesn’t seem to have gone down well with netizens as well as with Uorfi aka Urfi Javed. The internet sensation took to her Insta stories to pen a long note on the same. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Did she just say ‘I hope you double and fall’. Please let’s not be like her, let’s hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won’t respect you because you’re elder to them or more powerful, they’ll respect you if you’re nice to them.”





Uorfi Javed then wrote, “Trust me sometimes I hate it too that I’m so opinionated, I wanna control but dayum this mouth. I know I’m ruining my work opportunities by speaking up but yaar chup nahi raha jata. I feel when you’re quiet on matters that don’t bother you, it shows how entitled you are. Apne ghar paani bijli aati hai, toh jinke ghar nahi aati unke liye hum kyun bole. Yeh wo waali baat lagti hai mujhe!”

The actress concluded, “I know all human beings can never be at an equal level but at least we all can get equal opportunities to grow – for that we all need to raise our voices,” read her note further.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s Insta post? Do let us know.

