Industry is shook by the news of Vaishali Takkar dying by suicide. The actress had made a name for herself after working in some renowned shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui amongst many others. TV star Karan Kundrra has now reacted to her passing away and below are all the details you need to know.

Vaishali passed away on Sunday. She allegedly hanged herself to death at her Indore residence. A case is registered at Tejaji Nagar police station. The 29-year-old actress also left a suicide note and an investigation is currently underway.

Karan Kundrra in a media interaction reacted to the passing away of Vaishali Takkar. He said, “Parents hai aapko chahne wale hai, pyaar karne wale hai, unke baare me sochiye. Stress hai but waqt har chiz ko thik kar deta hai, you just have to be strong even if times are not the best. Ek baat hamesha yaad rakhna, ki aapko bhagwan ne yaha bheja hai. Koi bhi chiz aisi nahi hai jisse waqt thik nahi kar sakta.”

(There’s stress. There are many problems. But time heals everything. Give yourself time and think of those who love you and care for you. Be strong.)

Take a look at the viral video of Karan Kundrra on Vaishali Takkar below:

Meanhwile, in a latest update, Vaishali Takkar’s neighbours have been arrested for allegedly harassing and abetting her suicide. Identified as Rahul Navlani and Disha Navlani, the couple have been booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself.

