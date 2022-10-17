Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Makes Grand Claims About Himself, "I'm Worth More Than All Of You"

Television actress Nimrit Ahluwalia was seen telling Sumbul Touqeer about Shalin Bhanot’s arrogance as he spoke about his worth being more than all of the contestants combined in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ show.

While talking about Shalin’s behaviour, she said that he told everyone “I’m worth more than all of you combined”.

Shalin Bhanot’s statement created a tizzy in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

An offended Nimrit Ahluwalia was heard telling Sumbul Touqeer: “He is 15 years older to me and is not the one to judge me, his journey is different than mine. He talked about his worth in front of all of us and I don’t think it was right.”

Actress Soundarya Sharma agreed with Nimrit’s statement and said that she has witnessed the same as well.

Have y’all started watching Bigg Boss 16 yet? Tell us your favourite contestant in the comments below.

