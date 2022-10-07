It all started when Vetrimaaran remarked on Raja Raja Chola not being a Hindu at an event. Later, when Kamal Haasan also supported the national award winner director’s comment, the netizens trolled the actor brutally and spread memes on the same.

At an event, Vetrimaaran can be heard saying, “Raja Raja Chozlan wasn’t Hindu but they (BJP) are trying to steal our identity. They have already tried to saffronize Thiruvalluvar. We should never allow that.” This statement came a day after Ponniyin Selvan I’s release which was based on the Chola dynasty.

Vetrimaaran found support in Kamal Haasan who also voiced his opinion on the same line. As stated in NDTV, Kamal Haasan shared, “There was no name called ‘Hindu religion’ during Raja Raja Chola’s period. There was Vainavam, Shaivam, and Samanam, and it was the British who coined the term Hindu since they didn’t know how to refer to it collectively. It is similar to how they changed Thuthukudi into Tuticorin.”

Well, even though Kamal Haasan supported Vetrimaaran, BJP leader H Raja questioned the director’s opinion and asked, “I am not well versed with history like Vetrimaaran, but let him point out two churches and mosques built by Raja Raja Chola. He called himself Sivapadha Sekaran. Wasn’t he a Hindu then?”

On the other hand, as soon as Kamal Haasan’s statement went viral, netizens took to their Twitter handles and slammed the actor and spread memes based on his comment. While one tweeted, “Just imagine if he had said similar thing against Islam the Islamist gang would already have raised “sar tan se juda slogan”. Every leftist/Islamist/feminist/liberal takes hindus for granted thinking we are just too tolerant. #KamalHaasan Boycott these so called actors altogether”. Another one wrote, “#KamalHaasan generally gets the sequence wrong…he had his kids BEFORE he got MARRIED…so this is fine I guess…don’t blame him.” Another Twitteratti penned, “Kamal Hassan, we all know you are a converted Christian, and you should speak about the illegal things in Jerusalem and its associates. You have nothing to do with our Hinduism (Sanathana Dharma).”

Kamal Hassan, we all know you are a converted Christian, and you should speak about the illegal things in Jerusalem and its associates. You have nothing to do with our Hinduism (Sanathana Dharma). — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) October 7, 2022

Just imagine if he had said similar thing against Islam the Islamist gang would already have raised "sar tan se juda slogan".Every leftist/Islamist/feminist/liberal takes hindus for granted thinking we are just too tolerant.#KamalHaasan

Boycott these so called actors altogether https://t.co/m1xScMqXdQ — Ujjwal Talukdar (@TalukdarBitopan) October 7, 2022

#KamalHaasan has proved to be an actor but not a historian…What is in d name…look into d content of Hindu..Mr ignorant n dark…through various ages…an uninterrupted continuity exists…Hindu name existed before British came in….#CholasAreHindus — P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) October 7, 2022

This dude a school dropout & hypocrite, who had 3+ wife’s, practiced adultery throughout his life and his girlfriend ( former actress) ran away from his home citing security to her daughter, now preaches people about History & Religion .. B Team of DMK#Cholas #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/vOm4PvSoTe — Aryabhata🍎 (@Aryabhata99) October 6, 2022

My cat after reading Kamal Hassan statements ..#KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/B5EDTTcsEt — Kundan (@viskundangupt) October 7, 2022

The logic that these people use is equivalent to saying that Homo sapiens were not Homo sapiens 300,000 years ago because there was no such term as Homo sapiens then. #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/CmcXsn5pjN — Sahana Singh (@singhsahana) October 6, 2022

Well, what do you think of Kamal Haasan’s comment on the same? Let us know!

