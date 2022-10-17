Internet sensation Uorfi Javed took over our social media feeds with her bolds looks and choices. However, in her personal life, she was in a relationship with Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat for a while, and their lovey-dovey pictures on the internet are the proof of the same. Even though their relationship ended, as per reports and speculations, it seems both of them are quite cordial with each other.

There were rumours that after the fall-out, Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat were quite toxic to each other, but now it seems different. For the unversed, Paras had even gone to Uorfi’s birthday celebration, and the pictures are all over the internet. So, are they mending fences? Scroll below to get the scoop!

In an recent interview with News18, Uorfi Javed had talked about her ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat and how they have become friends once again. When asked to share a love advice for the actor, the starlet had said, “I tell him to stay single. He is a poora deewana. He is a deewana, aashiq and majnu. He becomes a majnu (simp) for a girl he starts to date. I tell him, ‘Why don’t you stay single for some time and stop being such a majnu‘. Even when it comes to work, we discuss. Even I discuss my work with him but then I don’t take his advice. (laughs) I tell him ‘Tu chup reh, tu baccha hai (Shut up, you are a kid)’.”

Now, Paras Kalnawat has reacted to her love advice. Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared a screenshot of Uorfi Javed’s interview and wrote atop it, “Hahaha damn! I’ll tryyyy…I’ll try until I fall in Love, fir toh koi nahi bacha sakta uss ladki ko meri deewangi aur aashiqui se. You know me well. Kuch nahi ho sakta mera.”

Well, do you think Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat are coming close to each other? What are your thoughts? Let us know!

