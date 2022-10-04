The TV show Anupamaa has been one of the most loved shows of all time. Ever since the show went on-air, in COVID, it’s been topping the TRP charts and how. Hardly a week goes by when the family saga leaves its first spot or slides down. The makers make sure to keep their fans glued to their TV sets as they introduce new twists and turns every now and then. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead roles.

Recently, the Anupama actress visited one of Mumbai’s biggest Navratri celebrations hosted by none other than dandiya and Garba queen Falguni Pathak! The crowd was pleasantly surprised by her surprise entry on stage to join the singer for some light Garba.

However, fans were left mesmerised when Rupali Ganguly recreated her iconic “Aapko Kya?” dialogue. At the event, Falguni requested the actress to recreate her current iconic trending dialogue ‘Mein Ghumu Phiru Naachu Gaun’, to which Rupali happily obliged to. The clip is already trending on the web and it has left the netizens saying, “Abbey yeh kitni awesome hai yaar.

Garba queen Falguni Patha also claimed to also be Rupali’s big fan and a fan of the Anupamaa show. Watch the video:

Both ladies took the stage by storm with their garba moves and made the evening a memorable one. Rupali Ganguly and Falguni Pathak coming together for Navratri night became a celebration in itself, and these pictures of them enjoying the festivities together are proof!

Taking to Twitter, Rupali Ganguly also shared a couple of moments from the evening and wrote alongside, “About last night!!!! What a wonderful vibe, grateful for all the love. As always it is such an experience seeing the dandiya queen live. True Rockstar @falgunipathak12 Dil se … Thank u.”

For the dandiya night, Rupali wore a red saree with a mismatched blue blouse which had mirror work on it.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Anupamaa’s err Rupali Ganguly’s viral video? Do let us know.

