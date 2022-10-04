Tina Datta is currently making a lot of noise over her entry inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. She’s rejected the show multiple times in the past before finally entering it this time. While the actress has mostly remained far away from controversies, there have been rumours in the past regarding her fallout with Television actress Rashami Desai. Scroll below for what she has to say about it.

As most know, Tina has worked with Rashami in the past. The duo was a part of Uttaran, a show that also starred Desai’s ex-husband Nandish Sandhu in the leading role. Interestingly, the show also starred Sreejita De who is inside the house and is publicly speaking about her rifts with Datta.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Tina Datta and asked her about her rumoured rifts with Rashami Desai. To this, the Bigg Boss 16 entrant answered, “Rumors are rumours and they will remain and continue floating. The two of us know that we share a healthy equation and that’s all that matters!”

Tina Datta has been in the industry for a really long time. Often celebrities open up about their ill experiences and casting couch. We asked if the actress had gone through any such thing.

“Luckily I haven’t and I hope that with the changing day and age, such mishaps don’t continue to happen with those who are in search of work. Someone’s circumstances should not be abused,” she answered.

Well, as per Tina Datta, all’s well with Rashami Desai and we’re happy to hear that!

