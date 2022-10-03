TV’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is back with its 16 edition. The show was launched on October 1 where Salman Khan officially welcomed 16 contestants including some known names like Bollywood director and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan, TV actors Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Sreejita De among many others. Even before the show began to air properly, it hogged the limelight owing to one controversial contestant Sajid Khan.

The filmmaker, who has directed films like Housefull, Heyy Babyy, Himmatwala and many others, was accused of molesting women. The filmmaker was called out not by many women during the #MeToo wave.

Now Sajid Khan is back in the public’s eye after almost 4 years and it doesn’t seem to go down well with netizens. Ever since he entered the house, social media users have been calling out the makers of giving him the platform. Recently, #MeToo India’s official Twitter handle called out the makers of maintaining complete silence. They wrote, “Complete silence from @ColorsTV and @BiggBoss on the #SajidKhan allegations so far.”

Reacting to the same, netizens called Bigg Boss a ‘washing machine’. A netizen wrote, “Bigg Boss is daag washing machine. Criminals banke jao , entertainer ban ke niklo.” While another said, “No there has been a response. They are portraying him as the ‘nice peacemaker guy’.”

“Shouldn’t surprise us! This was expected. Is he going to abuse girls on camera now?,” wrote a third user. “One should understand it is all about power and the powerful. and no one really cares the reality and the truth that’s how India is built over the decades in all important sectors including TV and cinema,” said another Twitter user.

Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter to call out Bigg Boss makers and Farhan Akhtar for Sajid Khan’s entry inside the house. “This is #SajidKhan , now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher ? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot,” wrote Sona.

In another tweet, Sona added, “Dear @FarOutAkhtar, you front an organisation called MARD. This man & the many others are known to you personally. Speak up, Stand Up only when it’s convenient or pays to virtue signal for ‘our cause’ not now? Charity begins at home.”

