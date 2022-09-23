Tanushree Dutta has been struggling ever since she spoke against Nana Patekar. The actress alleged that her Horn Ok Pleasss co-star s*xually assaulted her. Not only was she a bold voice, but also the leader of the #MeToo movement in India. But unfortunately, the actress has been facing life-threatening situations ever since. Scroll below for all the details.

There have been multiple times that Tanushree has spoken about willing to get her career and life back on track. Previously, she revealed how she has been struggling to get some work in the industry but since people don’t want to “offend” anyone, they avoid working with her. She also spoke about getting harassed but assured that she won’t resort to suicide.

In the latest interview with Connect FM Canada, Tanushree Dutta revealed how there have been multiple attempts to take her life ever since she spoke against Nana Patekar. She claimed while she was in Ujjain, the brakes of her car were tampered multiple times. “I met with an accident and it was a very bad accident. I was just short of breaking some bones. It set me back for a couple of months, and it took me time to heal from those injuries as there was a lot of blood loss,” added the actress.

Tanushree Dutta also recalled one horrific experience when a maid was planted in her house and she tried to poison her. “There was a maid, who was, in my words, planted in my house and I just progressively fell sick. Now, it is my suspicion that there was something being mixed in my water,” she added.

On the professional front, Tanushree Dutta was last seen in the film Apartment (2010).

Meanwhile, Nana Patekar has denied all allegations against him.

