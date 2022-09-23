It was a satisfactory week for Brahmastra as the collection of 14 crores* more came in between Monday to Thursday. Of course, after a weekend of over 40 crores, it had seemed that the film would gather around 16-18 crores at least in days to follow. However, as was the case during the first week as well, the Ayan Mukherji directed film is coming out as a weekend watch and that’s the way it is going to run for the next few weeks as well.

The third weekend is going to be a record of sorts as the jump from Thursday to Friday would be unprecedented. Since National Cinema Day is being celebrated with over 4000 screens bringing films at mere 75 rupees (2D & normal 3D) on Friday, there are over a million tickets already sold. Brahmastra is of course leading the pack, which means around 7-8 crores are easily going to come in. This would be more than three times the collections of Thursday which has never happened before in history. As a result, the shortfall of collections during the weekdays would be taken care of by Friday.

So far, the film had collected 227 crores* in two weeks and now 250 crores would be crossed by the third weekend itself. Post that it would be about how much closer to the 275 crores that the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer reaches in weeks to follow.

There would be major competition in the form of Vikram Vedha next weekend and that would act as a speed breaker of sorts in the golden run of Brahmastra.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited (All collections as per production and distribution sources).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

