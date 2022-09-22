Brahmastra has broken several box office myths and burst the balloon of boycott trends. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film has done really well considering all the negativity it had around it. It’s the second film to go past the 200 crore mark for Bollywood in the post-pandemic era.

Surpassing all the expectations, Brahmastra took a bumper opening with 37 crores coming in on day 1. Further, it went on to make over 100 crores in its opening weekend and carried on its good run. Considering the film witnessed mixed word-of-mouth, the film has done a commendable job at ticket windows. Now, let’s have a look at its daily breakdown.

Daily breakdown of Brahmastra:

Day 1- 37 crores

Day 2- 41.50 crores

Day 3- 43.50 crores

First weekend- 122 crores

Day 4- 16 crores

Day 5- 12.50 crores

Day 6- 10.25 crores

Day 7- 9.25 crores

First week- 170 crores

Day 8- 9 crores

Day 9- 16.50 crores

Day 10- 17.50 crores

Lifetime- 213 crores (as per the last update)

