Brahmastra Box Office Day 13 (Early Trends): Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer fantasy adventure film received a thunderous response at the box office after releasing on September 9. The film managed to collect more than 150 cores in five days and crossed 200 crores in just 10 days.

Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure film has become the second highest Hindi film in 2022. The film is all set to overtake The Kashmir Files and RRR collections in a few days. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics but that did not stop the film from making big moolah at the ticket windows.

In fact, Brahmastra revived the box office which was ravaged by consequent Bollywood disasters. So far the film has managed to collect 225-225.80 crores (all languages). Going by early trends, the film earned 3-3.80 cr (all languages) on day 13.

Since the second weekend, Ayan Mukerji‘s film has been sailing at the box office on the lower side. However, it’s just calm before the Friday storm. Since National Cinema Day is being observed on September 23 with ticket rates dropped to Rs 75, the film is expected to again have a huge weekend.

As a matter of fact, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has already sold 4.15 lakh tickets across the country (including all versions) and managed to bring in over 3.55 crores. Looking at the pace, the film may cross day 1’s figure of 5.99 lakh tickets in advance booking since two days are remaining.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a memorable cameo. The film is widely appreciated for its visual effects but it fell short of dialogue and weak script.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

