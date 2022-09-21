The Indian exhibitors are celebrating National Cinema Day on coming Friday i.e. 23rd September. On the same day, James Cameron’s all-time blockbuster, Avatar, is re-releasing in theatres across the globe. Here, in India, the film is registering a very good response at the box office so far, in advance booking. Keep reading to know more details.

For those who don’t know, Avatar’s sequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water is scheduled to release on 16th December in theatres. Before this, the makers decided to re-release the prequel this month in a remastered 4K version. This move is definitely going to help in building hype for part 2. Interestingly, it has found itself in a perfect occasion for the re-arrival in India.

As per the trade reports flowing, Avatar has opened to a solid response at ticket windows considering Friday is National Cinema Day. On this day, the tickets are priced at 75 rupees each (2D and normal 3D) and 150-200 rupees (IMAX 3D and 4D). With such an affordable rate, people are showing their interest in grabbing tickets.

As of now, around 43 lakhs have been accumulated through advance booking for day 1. As expected, the 3D version is performing in full swing and 4D too has picked up the pace. Around 28,000 tickets have been sold till now.

Meanwhile talking about the decision to re-release Avatar, at a global press conference, James Cameron said, “It’s been, you know, 12 years since the release, and so basically if you’re kind of under 22 or 23 years of age, it’s very, very unlikely that you’ve seen the film in a movie theatre. Which in a way kinda means you haven’t seen the film. I mean, we authored the film for the big screen, for the giant screen, in 3D. And now we’ve remastered it in 4K, in high- dynamic range and some 48-frame-per-second sections in the film.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

