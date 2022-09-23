Deepika Padukone has started dubbing for the actioner ‘Pathaan’. The Bollywood actress on Thursday shared a glimpse of the session on social media.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture of the script kept on a table. A mic too can be seen placed right above the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress captioned the image: “#WIP #Pathaan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Pathaan, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also features superstar Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in key roles. It marks the fourth collaboration of Deepika and SRK after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Chennai Express’.

This will be the first time John will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh. The action star has previously worked with Deepika Padukone in ‘Desi Boyz’ and ‘Race 2’.

According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India’s security apparatus.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Compared His Stardom To Rajesh Khanna, Kumar Gaurav & More Concluding “We Don’t Even Have 10% Of It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram