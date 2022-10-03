Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh will now be seen on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, hosted by superstar Salman Khan. She talked in detail about her struggles in life and not getting any work in the industry because of her skin tone.

Being a daughter of an auto rickshaw driver, life has never been easy for her and she told the host that her father still drives an auto rickshaw and her mother travels on a local train because they don’t want her to be overburdened.

Manya Singh had to struggle for six years before becoming Miss India 2020 runner-up. She asserted that often people think that life is easy after winning these pageants but the reality is different and she was without work for two years.

Manya Singh said: “People think after becoming Miss India life changes altogether, but the reality is not this. I had no work for two years. Either because of skin tone or any other reason, I was told that ‘you can’t get the work’.”

Replying to her, Salman assured her that post her stint in this show she will definitely get good work and life will be much easier for her. Manya also shared that she requested her father to take her wherever she had to go. And she also taught Salman walk the ramp!

Apart from Manya Singh other contestants on the show are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer, and many more.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors

