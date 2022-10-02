Bigg Boss 16 was launched this evening where Salman Khan officially welcomed the 16 contestants into the house. The list includes the controversial name of filmmaker Sajid Khan. The makers saved the best for the last where the director, who’s a #MeToo convict spoke about his downfall while indirectly addressing the controversy. Now to lend her support ahead of his Bigg Boss journey, everyone’s favoruite and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill sent a video message to the director.

Shehnaaz Gill told Sajid Khan, “Hi Sajid Bhai, congratulations aap Bigg Boss me ja rahe ho, mai bahot khush hu. Aur jaise aap logo ko TV me hasaate aaye ho, apni scripts ke through hasaate ho. Mai chahti hu ki idhar reality show me bhi na poora faad dena. Entertain karna logo ko. Hame ladaaiyaan nahi dekhni please. Ham chahte hai ki aap entertain karo, jaise real me ho waise hi waha pe rehna. And haa, meri support aapke sath hai all the best.”

Soon after Bigg Boss 16 was over, netizens couldn’t help but reprimand the actress for standing in support of the filmmaker. Sajid was reportedly accused by many actresses and was called se*ual offender.

Slamming the actress a user said, “Not one but multiple women accused #SajidKhan of sexual misconduct and he’s now part of #BiggBoss16? Unbelievable! I didnt expect @BeingSalmanKhan to promote him at least. Controversial hona theek hai but you can’t have someone in your show jisne aurton ke saath badsaluki ki hai.”

“#ShehnaazGiIl praising #SajidKhan because she want that #FarahKhan and #Sajidkhan May give her film! She used my fav #SidharthShukIa name and fame! #AsimRiaz is always right! #BiggBoss16 #Bb16” said another user. “The lowest point of today’s premiere was Shehnaaz Gill coming out in full support of #SajidKhan. Extremely disappointing! #BB16 #BiggBoss16,” said third user.

Defending their favourite actress, Shehnaaz Gill, a user wrote, “First of all if she is supporting him whats the issue here ?? Film industry ke sb uske sth kaam kre h unko jake roko pehle housefull na jane kitni br dkhi hogi tumne khee khee krke aye gyaan dene wle !! even salman also very cordial wid him !! #ShehnaazGill #BiggBoss16”

Another said, “So much negativity today Frst comparing other contestants with sana then after video msg …… #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians.” “Please do not go around supporting or praising Sajid Khan in the name of Sana, that she sent a message or something. Uski majboori hai vo uska director hai or rangu bhi uska khoon choosta rehta hai and then there’s Salman too. Tum mat support krne lgna Sana ke nam pe,” said a third user.

yes please. she probably had to do it out of obligation because she’s a colors face + has done bb & is doing a film with him. if you wanna hold someone accountable, hold the channel accountable for this. #ShehnaazGill https://t.co/IwfBwXzFyE — Amrita (@anyrandom11) October 1, 2022

First of all if she is supporting him whats the issue here ?? Film industry ke sb uske sth kaam kre h unko jake roko pehle housefull na jane kitni br dkhi hogi tumne khee khee krke aye gyaan dene wle !! even salman also very cordial wid him !!#ShehnaazGill #BiggBoss16 — ĐØ₦▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 (@Don_izz_Back) October 1, 2022

Acha matlab tera kehna hai ke shehnaaz gill etni bdi star ban chuki hai ke wo colors pe and biggboss me Salman khan ke samne sajidkhan ko makhn lagaye gi ki usko movie mil jaye or wo sub shehnaaz gill ko movie me lele ge 🤣🤣 beta pehle pta kar ke movie me kast kese hote hai dafr — Veena Madaan (@VeenaMadaan4) October 1, 2022

Kisi ke past upper har time kisi ko v judge nhi Karna chahiye..Dekha jaye toh perfect toh koi nhi Hota..sab ko ek Chance toh he milna chahiye fir..#SHEHNAAZGILL — Kiran Kaur Gill ✨(Shehnaaz Gill fan ) (@KirandeepKaurG5) October 1, 2022

The lowest point of today’s premiere was Shehnaaz Gill coming out in full support of #SajidKhan.

Extremely disappointing! 👎🏻#BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) October 1, 2022

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill being criticized for supporting Sajid Khan ahead of his Bigg Boss 16 journey? Or it’s unwanted?

