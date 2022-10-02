Finally, the wait is over and TV’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss is back with its 16th edition. This evening, Salman Khan launched the show where he introduced all the 16 contestants of the Bigg Boss 16 and the names include celebrities like filmmaker Sajid Khan, TV actress Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, boxer and internet sensation Abdu Rozik, politician Archana Gautam and rapper MC Stan among many others.

For the unversed, towards the end of the show, we saw Sajid Khan opening up about sitting at home from last 4 years while indirectly addressing the #MeToo allegations.

Looks like netizens have already decided who, they’re gonna support and who they’re gonna hate in the Bigg Boss house already. It’s been just a few hours since all the contestants entered the house, but netizens have already started trolling politician Archana Gautam and rapper MC Stan for their unruly behaviour. Netizens have not only found them cringe-worthy.

On the other hand, netizens have been showering praises on Imlee actress Sumbul Touqeer for her simplicity and majorly on their father-daughter bond. Writing about the same, a user wrote, “Sumbul is entertaining + seems strong … But too young … Hope her mistakes don’t go that big. #BiggBoss16.” Another said, “Salman called BiggBoss Global Abdu Rozik will make it global in real. But Sumbul Touqeer will win in the end.”

While writing about Archana Gautam, a user said, “I cant believe all of them found a contestant shaming another contestant funny! ARCHANA & PEOPLE LAUGHING AT IT ARE SICK! Its disappointing how none of them stopped archana from doing that. I really feel bad for abdu,poor guy didn’t understand what they said”. Another wrote, ““#ShehnaazGiIl ki sasti acting + #rakhisawant ka drama + #NikkiTamboli ki attention seeking + #ArshiKhan ki besharmi = #ArchanaGautam. Truely a bb contestant. #BiggBoss16 #Bb16”

This two most young contestants of bb16 just took all the attention of viewers in first day !! 18 yrs n 19 yrs !! One is strong one is so cute both r so humble yet unique!! Let’s see what happens next #SumbulTouqeerKhan #Abdu #BiggBoss16 — samiha (@samihatahsin12) October 1, 2022

I cant believe all of them found a contestant shaming another contestant funny! ARCHANA & PEOPLE LAUGHING AT IT ARE SICK! Its disappointing how none of them stopped archana from doing that I really feel bad for abdu,poor guy didn't understand what they said🥺#BiggBoss16 https://t.co/vcwrsJdRFJ — zoya (@_cloud_Zoe) October 1, 2022

Soon after entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, Archana Gautam was first seen mocking Sumbul Touqeer’s name while later making fun of Abdu Rozik.

Well, Bigg Boss’ 16th season looks interesting and we are sure you’ll be very excited to see what’s in store for you.

