The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16 is just 10 days away from its premiere, but till now there is no confirmation on which celebrities will be making it to the show. While names like Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Faisal Khan, Jannat Zubair and Munawar Faruqui are doing the rounds as potential contestants on the Salman Khan show, the latest to join the list is Sajid Khan.

As per a recent media report, whispers are abuzz in the TV industry that Sajid has been asked to join Salman’s show. If this news turns out to be true, viewers will be in for some exciting ‘content’ as the filmmaker has been in the news for a number of reasons.

As per a recent ETimes report, the TV industry is abuzz with news that Sajid Khan has been asked to join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. While the makers (try and) keep the names of its contestants under wraps till premiere night, a name being rumoured so close to its airing date might be a strong indicator that the filmmaker may very well be part of the upcoming season of the controversial show.

If Sajid Khan actually features in Bigg Boss 16, the channel and makers can be sure that there will be a lot of dirt being thrown around. Why? Well owing to the controversies and news Sajid has been linked to. For the unversed, Khan was earlier in a relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress is currently in the midst of controversy owing to her association with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Sajid was also in the news a lot as he was accused of s*xual harassment in October 2018 by some female colleagues. The woman who accused Khan in the #MeToo movement includes Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, journalist Karishma Upadhyay and a few others.

So, if Sajid Khan does feature on Bigg Boss 16, will he bring up news and gossip about these topics and more? Only time will tell.

