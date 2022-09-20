Bigg Boss 16 is around the corner and a lot of celebrity names have surfaced like every year. This season is going to be masaledaar as Salman Khan in the first promo revealed that “is baar BB khud khelenge.” We know that Sidharth Shukla, Karan Kundrra, Rimi Sen have been the highest-paid contestants in history. But are Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel going to set all new records? Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

It isn’t hidden that Karan Patel as well as Divyanka Tripathi has been the top names of the Bigg Boss creators. The duo has been approached by the makers for years now but has always remained at a distance from it. But if the grapevine is to be believed, they have finally decided to enter the house and try their luck on the controversial reality show.

Advertisement

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Sidharth Shukla has been the highest-paid contestant in the history of Bigg Boss. The Season 13 winner took home a sum of 60 lakhs per episode and increased his income during the extended time of the show. Karan Kundrra is yet another name, the actor charged 45 lakhs/episode and earned a total of about 4.5 crores.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash received the cash prize of 40 lakhs but earned about half of Karan Kundrra with 2.1 crores in totality. On the other hand, Rimi Sen had charged 25 crores in total to be a part of the Salman Khan hosted show.

Now, it is being said that Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel may leave all of the aforementioned names behind, as they are charging a bomb to be a part of Bigg Boss 16. Well, given their demand, there is no doubt that the Yeh Hai Mohobattein co-stars won’t get on board easily!

The final figures that Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel have not been disclosed yet but stay tuned to Koimoi while we dig into further details!

Must Read: When Rakhi Sawant Compared Herself With Jesus, Mahatma Gandhi For Getting ‘Similar Criticism’ & Said “I Never Do Anything For Publicity”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram