Rakhi Sawant is someone who needs no introduction. Haven has been in the industry for decades now, the actress-reality star often makes the headlines for several reasons ranging from her fashion choices, to her love life and even some eyebrow-raising comments she makes. While currently it’s he relationship with Adil Khan Durrani that is the talking point in 2007 she was in the news for comparing herself to Jesus and Mahatma Gandhi.

Shocked? Well, in a 2007 conversation with an entertainment portal, the Bigg Boss 1 contestant compared herself to these world famous names – one who is the center of a universal religion, when talking about the criticism she receives from the audiences. Scroll below to know all she had to say.

During a conversation in 2007, as reported by Filmibeat, Rakhi Sawant got candid about her love for social work, and her campaign for PETA. It was during this conversation that she also spoke about those who criticize her and what she has to say to them. For those who don’t know, for several years now, Rakhi has received flax from the public owing to the image she put on when interacting with the media, he over-the-top behaviour as well as some of the controversial things she has said.

When asked “What do you want to say to your critics,” Rakhi Sawant answered, “I will let my critics know that let God keep you happy and try as much as possible to criticize me. Even Gandhiji and Jesus had such kind of criticism. If people feel that I am true anywhere then they will love me. Believe in me, that I never do anything for publicity. Because of your love I have got so much fame that I have become an item girl for media and media will never leave Rakhi Sawant.”

During a recent exclusive chat with Koimoi, Rakhi Sawant had spoken about wanting to get married to current boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. Stating that she hope if she enters the Bigg Boss 16 single she leaves it as a married woman, the former item girl said, “iss baar agar humme Bigg Boss 16 me (jaane ka) mauka milta hai, as a couple, toh iss baar hum jayenge, pyaar bhi karenge aur masti bhi karenge. Aur Salman bhai ko bolenge ‘ab bus mera kanyadaan kardo bhai jaldi se, nikaa karwa do jaldi se. Bus. Single jayenge aur mingle hoke bahar niklenge.”

What do you think of the comparison Rakhi made?

