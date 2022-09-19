Ali Asgar is a big name in the television industry. After being in the industry for decades, the veteran actor got newfound fame working in Comedy Nights With Kapil and then The Kapil Sharma Show by playing the characters of Nani, Dadi. However, he took a sudden exit despite all the success, leaving everyone shocked. Now, Ali opens up about the same and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

A few days back, the actor had spilled beans on how he was stuck in playing female characters and nothing new was coming to his plate. He shared having creative differences and revealed how there has been no communication with Kapil Sharma ever since he quit The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017. Now, he shares about the embarrassment his kids had to face due to his female characters.

Advertisement

As per the report in News18, Ali Asgar shared an incident during the time he was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “One day while we were eating on a Saturday, we saw an advertisement that said ‘Ali and (another actor) are working together. While Ali will be seen as ‘Bahu’, the other actor will be a cop’. My son (Nuyaan) just looked at me and asked, ‘Aapko aur kuch aata nahi hai (Don’t you know anything else at all)?’”

Ali Asgar further added, “I asked (to son), ‘Why? What happened?’ And, he told me, ‘Everyone teases me in the school’. I ignored it and when in Sunday’s episode, I again acted as a female, he walked out. That’s when I realised maybe I should not do it.”

Ali also shared that after quitting the show, he was out of work for nine months as all funny female characters similar to his Nani and Dadi came to him.

Meanwhile, as of now, Ali Asgar is a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Reviews Brahmastra But Deletes Post Later: “Except A Few Weak Things…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram