Rakhi Sawant is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She often made headlines for her unfiltered opinions and bold statements. She is one of the regular contestants on Bigg Boss and her antics inside the house have often brought a lot of viewership.

Rakhi is now often seen with her new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. The two get spotted together, painting the town red with their mushy moments. However, did you know she once claimed that she holds an MBBS degree from Canada? Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2020, when Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger she began entertaining everyone with her antics and her trademark unfiltered opinions. Rakhi was heard telling her fellow housemate Rahul Vaidya that potatoes are good for those who have gas problems. Rahul asks her whether we should eat potatoes every time. She says yes and that it is good for heart blockages also.

She said, “Eight type acid hamare pet me hota hai. Aaloo khane se acid k kheede chalu hojate hai, marne lagte hai.” Rahul then asks, “Toh aaloo khana chahiye matlab, subho shaam din raat,” to which she replied, “haa heart k blockage bhi khul jaate hai.”

Rahul Vaidya at this point began to have some fun. He then said, “heart k blockage bhi khulte h aaloo se? Acha cholestrol kya hota hai?” Rakhi Sawant then said, “Cholestrol? Zyada oil khaane se badta hai, aaloo se nhi.” She then soon realizes that Rahul is having fun at her expense, she tried to justify saying, “hello me MBBS kare hai. Mene Canada se kiye hai.”

When Rahul asks her what is the full form of MBBS, Rakhi tried to evade the conversation by saying, “Abhi muje toilet aya hai, Me baadme batathi.” Take a look at the video how she explains how it happens:

