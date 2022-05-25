Urfi Javed has no qualms while talking about anything and everything. The reality show star has been grabbing eyeballs for speaking her mind without mincing words. She enjoys a humongous fan following on social media and she recently celebrated 3 million followers on Instagram with close friends from the industry including Rakhi Sawant. After taking a sly dig at Disha Parmar, Urfi once again launched an attack on Rahul Vaidya.

For the unversed, Urfi has been targeting Rahul ever since he tweeted about his wife sending him a girl’s n*des on social media.

Recently, Rahul Vaidya dropped his new song Naughty on social media and it has grabbed Urfi Javed’s attention for all the other reasons. Urfi took to her Instagram and shared Rahul’s new song in her Insta stories. Urfi called Rahul out and wrote, “S*xualising a women’s body for your benefit but when she chooses to sexualize it herself and wear and post whatever she wants it bothers people! #hypocrisy.”

Urfi Javed wrote in her next post, “I used to love rahul vaidya so much as a singer but dayummm! You lost all respect! You’re a sexist hypocrite.”

Earlier reacting to Rahul Vaidya’s Tweet, Urfi had written in her Insta story, “I’ve been thinking a lot to speak about this even if this is not directed to me. This is wrong! The statement is so so wrong. We all do things which according to others might not be ethical then why judge others. Also I was just stumped reading ‘my wife sent me a n*de photo of a girl’ woohoo.” Sarcastically adding, “#relationshipgoals”

Rahul Vaidya’s infamous Tweet read, “I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. God bless us.”

I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. 🐒 God bless us — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 11, 2022

Well, we wonder how would Rahul Vaidya react to it. Let’s wait and watch!

