TV’s one of the most loved dancer-turned-actor Faisal Khan never fails to grab everyone’s attention. He rose to fame with the dance reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Master which he had won. Later he also made headlines when he won another dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa season 8. More than being an actor, Khan is a social media star too who enjoys a massive fan following.

Faisal is all set to return to the TV with his new show Dharam Yoddha Gaurad where he would be seen in the role of a superhero.

But look like, the last few years have not been really fruitful for Faisal Khan, who was bedridden for 9 months. Yes, you heard that right! Faisal in his latest interview opened up about getting bedridden due to a leg injury. However, due to work and continuous hours of sitting Faisal revealed that he feared getting no work in the industry.

Faisal Khan revealed during those dark times he even had suicidal thoughts and wanted to end his life. Speaking to ETimes, he said, “When a dancer injures his leg, it is like a horse breaking his leg as he is not able to move and do anything. I couldn’t do anything during that time and I was bedridden for 9 months. It was a very tough period. I was having so many thoughts running in my mind and negative thoughts because I was spending my 12 hours being awake on the sofa or bed doing nothing. Agar koi bhi Aise situation mein hoga toh uske dimaag mein negative thoughts aayenge. I was having suicidal thoughts during that time.”

Faisal went on to add, “When I started getting better and the lockdown was announced, I felt I would never get a chance to work again in life as the entire industry was shut. I feared of not getting a chance to work again. I wrote a poem during that time. Now, theatres have started functioning properly and it is a great relief but at that time I was scared looking at the situation.”

