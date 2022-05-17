TRP charts of Bigg Boss 15 crossed all boundaries when Rakhi Sawant, for the first time, appeared on the reality show with her husband Ritesh. After being married for almost 2-3 years, Rakhi surprised and shocked everyone when revealed some unknown facts about their marriage. However, soon after the show concluded, Rakhi and Ritesh parted ways and put an end to their relationship.

Only months later, Rakhi Sawant introduced her fans to her new boyfriend. During her appearance on the red carpet of an award show, she revealed she has found love again in a boy named Ahil Khan Durrani.

As fans wanted to know about her new boyfriend, Rakhi Sawant has said that Adil Khan Durrani was set to her by God. During her latest conversation, Rakhi revealed that after her divorce from Ritesh, she had gone into depression. However, within a month of their meeting, he proposed to her. Rakhi further revealed when she told Adil that was not ready he reportedly gave her examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas.

Rakhi Sawant was also asked about her former husband Ritesh and their divorce. Rakhi told ETimes, “Woh shaadi legal nahin thi; Ritesh never divorced his wife. According to Indian law, I am not his wife. Plus, Ritesh and i never got even physical. Post ‘Bigg Boss’, his wife levied some cases against him.”

Speaking about ‘confusion’ in her relationship with Adil, Rakhi Sawant told the portal, “I am a very glamorous person in the movies and TV industry, Adil’s family is against this relationship, bawaal ho gaya hai uske ghar mein. His family does not like the way I dress up. But I am willing to change myself if the need be. Nobody from his side is forcing me to change, though. He is being tortured from all sides. I am scared; mushkil se pyar mila hai. I hope his khandaan accepts me.”

Spills the beans on her new boyfriend Adil, Rakhi said, “Adil is from Mysore, he comes to Mumbai to meet me. He is a businessman. He gifted me a BMW in Mysore. He called me there and I went. Adil is Shailey’s brother. Shailey is a friend and a business partner in shows. Shailey introduced Adil and I, and he took my number from Shailey. That’s how we got talking.”

