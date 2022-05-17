From past few days, TV’s most loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the news for controversial reasons. After reports of Sailesh Lodha aka Taarak’s exit from the show made headlines, news of Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar’s death began to do the rounds of social media. A few media reports suggest that Bhide of Taarak Mehta is no more. Yes you heard that right!

Advertisement

While there was no confirmation on the same, fans were wondering if these reports are true or not. Now the fake reports have been slammed by the man himself.

Advertisement

Taking to his social media, furious Taarak Mehta’s Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar went live to slam his death hoax. The actor stated that he and his team are currently shooting for the show and wanted to confirm that he’s very much alive and is enjoying himself.

In the live video, Bhide is heard saying, “Namaste, How are you all? I hope work is good. I am also at work. But there’s news that someone has forwarded, so I thought to come LIVE before people get worried. On social media, rumours spread faster than fire. I just wanted to confirm that I am shooting and enjoying myself.”

“Whoever has spread the false news, I request him to stop it. May God bless him with ‘sadbudhi’. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s artists are completely healthy and happy. They plan to do a lot of work in the future for many years and entertain people,” he concludes. Watch it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandar Chandwadkar (@realmandarchandwadkar)

Well, Mandar Chandwadkar isn’t the first actor who has fallen prey to such hoaxes. Earlier actors like news of Divyanka Tripathi, Mukesh Khanna, Shweta Tiwari, Shivaji Satam and other celebs’ death has made headlines.

On the other hand, reports of Sailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak in the famous sitcom, quitting the show have made headlines. We reported that Taarak has already stopped shooting for the show and has made up his mind to quit TMKOC.

For more updates on Taarak Mehta, stay tuned!

Must Read: Varun Dhawan Is A Huge Stranger Things Fan & His Latest Video Is A Proof!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube