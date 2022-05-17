Shark Tank India is undeniably one of the most discussed television reality shows of recent times which found its audience not just in the country but also in several other parts of the world. If you are a fan of the show, you are probably already aware of the Sippline product which was horribly roasted by former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover. Its creator Rohit Warrier has now taken an indirect dig at the Shark, mocking one of his famous dialogues.

For the unversed, the Indian version of Shark Tank kicked off in December last year and stood in the top few of TRP charts almost every week. It consists of seven sharks who are at the top of their game and have mostly built up their company from scratch. Apart from Ashneer, the show also features Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. The reality series is now gearing up for the second season and the registrations seem to have opened up already.

In a recent turn of events, Rohit Warrier, who is the creator of Sippline, took to Instagram to share a promotional video about the product which also had some serious information about how to use the glass cover. He made it clear in the clip that the product will not protect anyone from dirty glasses and will only cover the rim of the utensil, helping the user avoid direct contact with the harmful bacteria or viruses that could be present on the glass.

Before answering the question, Rohit Warrier addresses how the dirty glass question was the one he received most frequently and even added a dramatic touch to it by saying “hey bhagwan utha le mujhe”. This line is very similar to the one Ashneer Grover used on Rohit when he pitched his idea on Shark Tank India. Here’s a look at the clip.

