The return of Shaktimaan has been making news for quite some time. The show aired from the late 90s to the mid-2000s and became a part of childhood memories for an entire generation. With a film adaptation now in development, reports claim that Ranveer Singh could be chosen to play the superhero. But Mukesh Khanna is not convinced.

Mukesh Khanna Rejects Ranveer as Shaktimaan

While interacting with Filmygyan (Via Hindustan Times), a fan asked Khanna to accept Ranveer as the new Shaktimaan. The veteran actor responded warmly but firmly. Khanna said, “You can’t change my mind. You like Ranveer Singh, and I like him too. We’ve sat and talked for three hours, and he’s a very energetic actor. But I have openly said to his face, You can play Tamraj Kilvish (the story’s villain). His face has a mischievous positivity. This actor — if you tell him to play Shaktimaan, you might enjoy it because he makes you dance, but you need someone mature enough to play Shaktimaan.”

He stressed that his opposition is not just personal but also influenced by feedback from fans. The actor added, “I don’t just want an actor, I want the right face for Shaktimaan.”

The Future Of Shaktimaan On The Big Screen

The revival of Shaktimaan has been in discussion for a long time. Mukesh Khanna earlier admitted that he had given a studio the rights to make a film for seven years, though he still owns the IPR. He insisted that the agreement mentioned the values of Shaktimaan would not be changed, but he regrets not adding a condition about the casting.

While the studio has the final say, Mukesh feels strongly that the choice of actor should also respect the fans’ emotions. He also spoke about Ranveer’s much-debated nude photoshoot, which only added to his hesitation.

The original series aired from 1997 to 2005 and ran over 450 episodes. Along with Mukesh Khanna in the lead, it featured actors like Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, and Tom Alter. It remains one of the most iconic shows in Indian television history. In 2022, Sony Pictures officially announced a Shaktimaan film trilogy, calling it the return of India’s superhero. As of now, the film is still in the works, and casting remains a hot topic.

Check out the full interview with Mukesh Khanna below:

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: The Bengal Files Trailer Review: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Warns “Shob Ek Khel Hai, Log Marte Hain,” Already Haunting Us With An Uncomfortable Truth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News