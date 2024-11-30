Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan is one of the most memorable parts of the 90s kids. It used to air on DD National, and a few days back, the senior actor revealed that everyone’s favorite Indian superhero will be returning soon. However, there was a time when the show faced financial problems, and the show’s staff would collect money and film the show. Khanna opened up about those times in an interview a few years back. He also spoke about why the show remained unfinished. Scroll below for the deets.

The show began in 1997 and aired on DD National until March 2005. It was created by the lead actor himself and featured Surendra Pal as Tamraj Kilvish. Khanna played the titular role, and his alter ego, ‘Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri.’ He even appeared on the esteemed front page of The Wall Street Journal, reflecting on Shaktimaan’s positive influence on kids.

However, a few years back, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Mukesh Khanna, aka Shaktimaan, revealed facing financial problems while filming the show. Khanna recalled, “I remember there was a time when there was a shortage of money, and the staff would collect 15,000 to 20,000, and we would shoot, and I would return them the money. What saved us in all this was the economy of the project and the sudden success it got.”

He explained, “The slot which was given to us was a non-prime time slot, but the show was so successful that it became their prime time slot later. But, because initially, it was not a prime slot, the fee for the two-slot I got was under Rs 3,80,000. We started earning in the first 1-6 episodes.”

Mukesh Khanna also revealed why the show was unfinished as he admitted, “We started having hindrance when we were suggested that why don’t I take a Sunday slot. So I was like no one gave me, I can take that but that is when the problem started because the fee became Rs 7.50 lakh and then after 104 episodes, they said they will increase it to Rs 10.5 lakh.”

He continued, “First I agreed but then they kept increasing. When I went on to like 350 episodes, they wanted to increase more and I felt like they were penalizing me for success. So, ultimately, when they did not agree, I left Shaktimaan incomplete. A lot of people complain but what could we have done. But this is how we sailed through.”

Mukesh Khanna left fans delighted with his recent announcement a few days back. Khanna’s Bheeshm International shared a teaser video announcing the show’s tentative return on their YouTube channel. Check it out here –

