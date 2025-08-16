Arshad Warsi has amassed a devoted following across generations with his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances over the years. And now, fans have a major reason to rejoice: the actor is set to reprise his iconic role of Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, the OG Jolly, in Jolly LLB 3.

In 2013, Warsi’s portrayal of the scrappy, small-town lawyer from Meerut redefined courtroom comedy for audiences. He owned the role with his wit, charm, and relatability. Since the announcement of the latest installment in India’s most beloved courtroom comedy franchise, fans have been eagerly waiting to see him reprise the black coat—and their wait finally ends!

Fans Excited Over Arshad Warsi’s Return As The OG Jolly In Jolly LLB 3

In 2013, Arshad Warsi breathed new life into courtroom comedies with his role as a sharp-witted, small-town lawyer from Meerut. His blend of humor, charm, and down-to-earth appeal made the character instantly iconic. Since the next chapter of India’s favorite courtroom comedy franchise was announced, fans have been counting down the days to see him don the black coat again, and now, the wait is finally set to be over next month.

Fans flocked to social media to share their excitement over Warsi’s return. “Ab ki baar Arshad ki sarkar,” one wrote on Instagram. “Arshad bhai akshay sir matlb full entertainment,” another commented. “Arshad will steal the show for sure,” a third wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @starstudios

More About Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 will see a fiery face-off as Arshad Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi will go head-to-head with Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra. Caught in the crossfire will be the ever-frustrated Judge Tripathi, played once again by the brilliant Saurabh Shukla, who’s clearly had enough of both Jollys. Joining the chaos are Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao, rounding out a powerhouse ensemble.

Together, the team promises to present the franchise’s most entertaining and explosive chapter. Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare, Jolly LLB 3 is billed as a high-stakes courtroom drama with a dash of sharp comedy and razor-sharp social commentary. The film will be released on September 19, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @starstudios

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: War 2 Post-Credits Scene Explained: Which Spy Universe Villain Is Introduced At The End Of Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News