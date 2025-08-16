Spoiler Alert: The following article discusses the post-credits scene of War 2 in detail.

The action of War 2 does not end when the credits start rolling. Just when audiences think the story is over, a short extra scene appears and changes the focus to what is coming next in the YRF Spy Universe. This surprise moment has quickly become the main topic of discussion among fans. Even though the team behind the film had asked people to keep quiet about it, clips of the scene are already being shared online.

The scene gives the first glimpse of Bobby Deol in the YRF Spy Universe. He will be seen as the main villain in Alpha, an upcoming film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 features Hrithik Roshan returning as Kabir, along with Jr NTR making his Hindi film debut as Vikram or Raghu. Kiara Advani also plays a key role. The film has opened well at the box office. While reviews have been mixed, the moment after the credits has caught everyone’s attention.

What Happens In The End-Credits Scene Of War 2?

In the clip, Bobby Deol’s character is seen pressing the logo of a secret agency on the hand of a young girl. She asks him what it means. He replies with one word, Alpha. He then explains that Alpha is the first letter of the Greek alphabet and stands for their program’s belief in being the first, the fastest, and the strongest. This small exchange has led to many theories online. Several fans believe the little girl portrays a younger version of Alia Bhatt’s character in Alpha.

#War2 Post Credit Scene Out! Post-credit scene of the film offers the 1st glimpse of #BobbyDeol ’s character from #Alpha, which stars #AliaBhatt & #SharvariWagh. He is seen inking the logo of the secret agency on a young girl’s hand, who could purportedly be Alia’s character. pic.twitter.com/OkuxYs7rWG — MOHIT_R.C (@Mohit_RC_91) August 14, 2025

How Does War 2 Connect With Alpha?

The short scene acts as a direct link between War 2 and Alpha. It also hints at a new direction for the Spy Universe with a strong focus on female leads. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will share the spotlight, while Bobby Deol’s intense presence as the antagonist is expected to give the story more depth.

As for War 2, Hrithik Roshan once again delivers a confident performance as Kabir. Jr NTR impresses with his energy and screen presence in his first Bollywood role. With significant buzz and a post-credit teaser that builds excitement for Alpha, the YRF Spy Universe seems set to grow in bold new ways.

Check out the title announcement of the Alpha movie below:

Check out the trailer of War 2 below:

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Thama: First Glimpse Of Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Release On This Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News