Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has taken a brilliant jump on Independence Day, with the film roaring with morning shows! While it has already opened hugely, crossing the 50 crore mark at the box office, day 2 has managed to take a sharp jump further!

Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Witness Jump!

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Universe biggie has managed to witness a brilliant jump with its occupancy and the ticket sales in the initial hours of day 2. The film is hinting at bigger and better numbers on the second day at the box office!

War 2 Box Office Day 2 Occupancy!

On the second day, Friday, August 15, War 2 managed to register an occupancy of 27% during the morning shows! This is a jump of almost 68% than the opening day, where the film managed to register an occupancy of only 16% during the morning shows for the 2D Hindi version.

The Spy Universe biggie, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, also registered an occupancy of 30.4% with the morning shows of the Tamil version, a jump from the opening day’s 27%. Meanwhile, the Telugu 2D version registered an occupancy of 49.7% in the morning shows, which is a major drop from the opening day’s 74.6% morning occupancy!

War 2 Box Office Day 2 Ticket Sales

On the second day, War 2 witnessed a jump in ticket sales. On the opening day, the action thriller registered a ticket sale of 167K from 6 AM to 1 PM. Meanwhile, on day 2, the film witnessed a jump of 42.5%, registering a ticket sale of 238K on BMS.

In all probability, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR might overshadow Coolie, with its Independence Day collection at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Coolie VS War 2 Day 1 BMS Sales: Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR, All Enter Top 10 Openers In The Last 2 Years – But Who Wins?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News