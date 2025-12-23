Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s latest film, Dhurandhar, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Week after week, the film continues to shatter records and pull in audiences across the country. While the cast and crew have been widely praised for their performances, Ranveer Singh in particular has been earning applause from fans, critics, and even industry people. Mukesh Khanna too couldn’t hold him back but praised Singh.

Interestingly, Mukesh Khanna criticized Ranveer Singh and also turned him down from the anticipated Shaktiman film project. But following Dhurandhar’s success, Khanna expresses a different note. He described Aditya Dhar’s directorial as a “perfect film” and called Ranveer a “good actor”. He acknowledged Ranveer as a strong performer and credited him for his screen presence, energy, and commitment to the role.

Mukesh Khanna Praised Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar

The Shaktiman star recently uploaded a video to his official YouTube channel, reacting to the success of Dhurandhar. The veteran star talked about Ranveer Singh and marked him as the hero of the movie. He added that fans will cross-question his opinion because he previously rejected the Bollywood star for the Shaktiman role. However, Khanna believes that despite the rejection, Ranveer remains one of the best actors in the industry. Furthermore, he praised the energy and courage of the Padmaavat star, which is also visible in Dhurandhar.

Mukesh Khanna said, “I want to praise Dhurandhar’s hero Ranveer Singh. Aap kahenge ki aapne unko Shaktimaan ke liye mana kiya hai. To sahab, maine bhala Shaktimaan ke liye mana kiya ho par actor woh acha hai, maine hamesha kaha hai. Iss film me kamaal ki unki energy hai, kamaal ka unka josh dikhta hai. Unki brooding eyes, uske poore role me rawaangi hai.”

Mukesh Khanna & Ranveer Singh Controversy?

The controversy started after reports claimed Ranveer Singh could be considered for a Shaktimaan reboot. Mukesh Khanna, who originally played the iconic superhero, publicly shot down the idea, saying Ranveer’s flashy image and high-energy persona didn’t match Shaktimaan’s calm, disciplined values. His comments quickly sparked debate online, with some supporting Khanna’s protective stance and others calling him out for judging Ranveer too harshly. Ranveer never responded, and with no official casting confirmed, the chatter eventually died down, but it still pops up whenever Shaktimaan news trends.

More About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy thriller that places Ranveer Singh at the center of a tense, covert mission for the country, entering Pakistan as an undercover intelligence officer. The film also features a strong ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar struck a chord with audiences and went on to become a major box-office blockbuster.

