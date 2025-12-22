Dhurandhar is refusing to stop roaring at the box office, and the film has managed to bring yet another thunderous day at the box office on the third Monday. The spy thriller now stands at the entry gate of the 600 crore club at the box office. The film is just one day away from becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the box office!

Ranveer Singh All Set To Uproot Vicky Kaushal!

Ranveer Singh is inches away from uprooting Vicky Kaushal from the throne of the HGOTY 2025. Chhaava, with a collection of 615.39 crore is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the box office. Ranveer Singh is very close to this mark.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 18 Estimates

On the 18th day, the third Monday, December 22, Dhurandhar managed to earn in the range of 18 – 18.5 crore, as per the early trends. This is the lowest earning day for Aditya Dhar’s film, but still, it is higher than the opening day collection of many Bollywood films!

Third Highest 18th Day!

The film is the third-highest 18th-day collection for a Bollywood film after Pushpa 2 and Stree 2, mainly because both the films were Thursday releases and the 18th day happened to be a Sunday for these films, and eventually had a higher collection!

Ranveer Singh’s Fee VS Dhurandhar Box Office

Ranveer Singh has reportedly been charged 50 crore for Dhurandhar. The superstar has delivered almost 12 times higher earnings for the film than what he charged as remuneration. Looking at the pace of the spy thriller, it is expected to hit 1000 crore total in India!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Kalamkaval Box Office Day 17: Mammootty’s Film Registers 32% Profit After Recovering Its Entire Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News