Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is all set to release on January 9, 2026, in theaters worldwide. The film will be clashing with a lot of biggies since Sankranthi and Pongal are major festival release dates. The advance booking for the film has commenced, and it is functioning at a decent pace already.

26% Growth In 24 Hours!

In the last 24 hours, the film has witnessed only 24% growth with its advance sales in the US for the premiere day. Helmed by H Vinoth, the political drama also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead. Looking at this pace, the film seems to have a satisfactory performance, but to create records, it needs a big push!

Jana Nayagan Box Office USA Pre-Sales

In the USA, Jana Nayagan has registered an advanced gross sales of $52.5K at the box office for its premiere day. These earnings are for almost 167 shows with 2.5K sold tickets at the box office. With 18 days left for the film to arrive, Thalapathy Vijay needs a good push!

Very Far From The GOAT

Currently, Thalapathy Vijay is very far from the final pre-sales of his last film, The Greatest Of All Time, as well. The action drama registered a pre-sale of $950K at the box office in advance for its premiere day. Currently, Thalapathy Vijay needs almost $900K sales to beat this figure!

Will Thalapathy Vijay Challenge Rajinikanth?

In order to beat one of the best Tamil pre-sales of 2025 at the US Box Office, Thalapathy Vijay needs to beat Rajinikanth‘s Coolie, which registered a pre-sales of $2.2 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Pre-Sales (US): Only 3% Jump In The Last 24 Hours, Prabhas Needs To Pick Up Pace To Beat Even Akhanda 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News