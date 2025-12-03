Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is the first big release of Kollywood next year. It’s an event film and is likely to open with fantastic numbers. However, just a big start won’t be enough for the upcoming biggie, as it is being mounted on a huge scale, and also, its theatrical distribution rights have been secured at a high price. Now, the latest we learned is that it is chasing a target of 450 crore+ gross to achieve breakeven at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming political action thriller is scheduled to release in theaters on January 9, 2026, just before Pongal festivities. Apart from Vijay, it boasts of an impressive star cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and others. It is the last movie of Vijay before he enters full-time politics, so the hype is huge, especially in the Tamil market.

Breakeven target of Jana Nayagan revealed

Considering the potential of earning big, distributors have reportedly paid big sums in exchange for theatrical rights. As per Track Tollywood’s report, Jana Nayagan must earn 220 crore gross in Tamil Nadu to enter the safe zone. In Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), it must earn 20 crore gross. The target for Karnataka is 30 crore gross. Kerala’s target is 35 crore gross. In the overseas market, it must score 210 crore gross.

Overall, Jana Nayagan must earn around a staggering 515 crore gross (excluding the Hindi belt) just to become a safe affair at the worldwide box office. In other words, it must earn 515 crore gross to achieve breakeven globally.

Chasing a tough target

With such a big target of breakeven, the upcoming Kollywood magnum opus is a risky bet for distributors. To become a success, the film must secure a highly positive word of mouth and enjoy a long run at the worldwide box office. The task is difficult but not impossible, as Thalapathy Vijay has delivered one 600 crore gross with Leo.

Speaking about the entire Kollywood, only three films have scored above 500 crore gross so far, including 2.0, Jailer, and Leo.

