Rajinikanth is not just a superstar—he’s a phenomenon who has shaped Indian cinema for decades. As the legendary actor turns 75, celebrations have taken over social media and fan clubs across the globe. His unmatched screen presence, trademark style, and the larger-than-life aura he brings to every frame continue to draw audiences to theaters like a festival.

Even today, Rajinikanth’s stardom remains untouched. With several exciting projects lined up—including the highly awaited Jailer 2—the megastar shows no signs of slowing down. Until those releases arrive, let’s take a look at Rajinikanth’s Top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide and where you can stream them right now.

10. Sivaji: The Boss

IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Director : S. Shankar

: S. Shankar Streaming On : ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video Worldwide Collection: Rs. 152.6 crore gross

Sivaji was released in 2007, and the movie instantly became a cult classic among the audience. The film features Rajinikanth in a dual personality and exposes the corruption happening in the country.

The film is even one of his favorites of today and stood as the tenth highest-grossing film worldwide for Rajini. You can watch it on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and Apple TV.

9. Annaatthe

IMDb Rating : 4/10

: 4/10 Director : Siva

: Siva Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix Worldwide Collection: Rs. 173.68 crore gross

Annaatthe hit the big screens in 2021 and received mixed reactions from the audience. Alongside Rajinikanth, the cast features Keerthy Suresh, Anjali Nair, Jagapati Babu, and others.

The story revolves around the love of a brother and sister and shows how the man protects his younger sister from the gangster. The film is currently available on Netflix to watch, but it requires a subscription.

8. Petta

IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Director : Karthik Subbaraj

: Karthik Subbaraj Streaming On : JioHotstar, SunNxt

: JioHotstar, SunNxt Worldwide Collection: Rs. 232.82 crore gross

Petta is one of the most lovable films of the South star among the audience. The film features the music of Anirudh Ravichander, and its BGM is widely popular among the fans.

The story revolves around Kaali, who is a hostel warden. The revenge drama unfolds after he fights some goons to protect a student. You can watch the film on JioHotstar for free, but on Netflix with a subscription.

7. Darbar

IMDb Rating : 5.9/10

: 5.9/10 Director : A.R. Murugadoss

: A.R. Murugadoss Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Worldwide Collection: 250.52 crore gross

The police officer film of Rajinikanth was released in 2020 and stands as the seventh highest-grossing film of the veteran. The movie features the Police officer storyline who hunts down gangsters, but with a secret agenda of his own.

Darbar is presently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and on YouTube, too, on a rental or buy basis.

6. Vettaiyan

IMDb Rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Director : TJ Gnanavel

: TJ Gnanavel Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Worldwide Collection: 255.33 crore gross

Vettaiyan features an impressive collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth. The movie features Rajini in the role of a senior police officer who accidentally shoots an innocent man, and the story revolves around the reinvestigation of the case.

You can watch this action-packed thriller on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription.

5. Kabali

IMDb Rating : 6.1/10

: 6.1/10 Director : Pa. Ranjith

: Pa. Ranjith Streaming On : JioHotstar

: JioHotstar Worldwide Collection: 292.3 crore gross

The Kabali look of Rajinikanth became one of the favorite looks of Rajini fans. The movie was released on July 22, 2016, and got a great response from the audience.

The movie delves into the revenge storyline where Kabali is released from prison and takes revenge. You can watch Kabali on JioHostar in multiple languages.

4. Enthiran AKA Robot

IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Director : S. Shankar

: S. Shankar Streaming On : Sun NXT

: Sun NXT Worldwide Collection: 295.75 crore gross

The sci-fi film of Rajinikanth introduced a chilling concept in the Indian film industry. The movie features the veteran star in a dual character as the creator of Robot and the Robot itself. It shows how a Robot that was designed to protect mankind turns into a big threat. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Sun NXT in the Tamil language.

3. Coolie

IMDb Rating : 6/10

: 6/10 Director : Lokesh Kanagaraj

: Lokesh Kanagaraj Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Worldwide Collection: 516.81 crore gross

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is the latest film of the South star, which was released on August 14, 2025. The movie features Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir in vital roles, along with Aamir Khan in a cameo presence.

The movie revolves around the smuggling of gold and the vintage history of Rajinikanth. It also has emotional elements, and you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Jailer

IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Director : Nelson Dilipkumar

: Nelson Dilipkumar Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video, SunNXT

: Amazon Prime Video, SunNXT Worldwide Collection: 604.83 crore gross

Nelson directed the second-highest-grossing worldwide film of Rajinikanth. The second installment of the movie is already underway and expected to be released soon on the big screens.

In the film, Rajini played the role of a retired Jailer who returns to the action to find the person who kidnapped his son, but the movie ended on a tragic note. Amazon Prime Video is the streaming platform for Jailor.

1. 2.0

IMDb Rating : 6/10

: 6/10 Director : S. Shankar

: S. Shankar Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Worldwide Collection: 668 crore gross

2.0 is the sequel to Enthiran, AKA Robot. The sci-fi drama once again hit the big screens, and despite a mixed reaction, it emerged as the most successful film of Rajinikanth.

The film also features Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachan and Amy Jackson. 2.0 is available on Amazon Prime Video to watch.

